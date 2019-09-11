Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia just wowed in the MOST stylish headbands The Swedish royal ladies nailed autumn dressing

Love, love, love! Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out in some seriously stylish headgear on Tuesday for the opening of parliament in Stockholm. These royal ladies sure know how to dress to impress, in their different yet equally striking apparel. Victoria in a sailor-style navy and white suit with a pretty pussy-bow and matching navy bow headband. Her sister-in-law Princess Sofia also nailed autumn fashion in a chic navy skirt and top, maroon heels and the most glamorous headband we've seen all year – a coordinating maroon with large bow resting on a neat chignon. Top marks!

Former model Sofia looked incredible in her outfit and that fabulous headband is the star piece. According to one Instagram fan, the accessory is bespoke and is actually two pieces which can be worn in different ways. We love how it rests far back on her head behind that cool centre parting. Beauty-wise, the royal kept her makeup fairly simple, opting for a nude lip and bold sweep of peach blush to show off her flawless skin.

Victoria, meanwhile, wore her hair in a similar up-do to Sofia, but chose to position her headband at the front of her head in a more sixties style. Swedish heir Victoria, also went for a pared-down makeup look, keeping her lips and nude shade and adding bronzer to her cheekbones.

Later that day, both ladies changed into new outfits for the opening of the national assembly. Victoria was stunning in a multi-coloured patterned dress which fell below the knee, teamed with fuchsia heels and clutch, while Sofia dressed elegantly in a long cream blazer and black trousers.

What a fashion-forward pair!

