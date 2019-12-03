Queen Letizia channels Meghan Markle in a monochrome top and skirt combo

Monochrome is a timeless classic suitable for all events, so it comes as no surprise that the style tends to be a royal favourite. Queen Letizia, 47, was the most recent royal to step out in the black and white colourway for a reception at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Monday.

Wearing a white silk blouse tucked into a black maxi skirt, the mother-of-two looked elegant as she received those attending the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP25). From 2-13 December, leaders from around the world will gather at IFEMA to discuss the next steps in the UN climate change process.

The skirt, which was from H&M's 2016 Conscious Exclusive collection, featured a wide waistband, asymmetrical hem and textured stripes. Merging history with modernity, the collection paid homage to the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, according to the website. She paired the skirt with Manolo Blahnik black snakeskin pumps and Gold & Roses earrings, which were visible with her hair styled in a chic bun.

Eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed that one other royal lady that is a particular fan of the classic style is the Duchess of Sussex. Not only is she renowned for her love of crisp white shirts, but she has also been pictured wearing a number of monochrome outfits. Most notably, she wore a mini dress featuring geometric print while pregnant with baby Archie in March 2019 and a black skirt and white shirt combo on the red carpet back in February 2019. However, it was Meghan's black sleeveless top and pleated midi skirt from popular label J.Crew she wore during her royal tour of South Africa that looked like the reverse version of Letizia's most recent style.

The pair have been seen in twinning outfits several times, from red leather pencil skirts to denim dresses and belted coats. You know what they say - great minds think alike!

