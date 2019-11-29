Queen Letizia of Spain is known for her spot-on fashion looks – and now the stunning royal has surprised us with a gorgeous new hair look! We were not expecting to wake up to this today, that's for sure. Former journalist Letizia stepped out at an awards ceremony in Madrid on Thursday evening dressed in a chic floral frock by the designer Dries Van Noten and sporting a brand new hair look – the chicest of chic bobs. Letizia has worn her long brunette locks in up-dos and down styles for ages now so it was wonderful to see the royal with a new hairdo.

WATCH: See more stunning royal hairstyles above

At first glance, Letizia appears to have gone for the chop with a trendy, sleek bob featuring longer strands at the front to frame her face. However, on closer look, the wife of King Felipe VI could well be fooling us with a faux bob! Letizia's hair seems to be tucked under at the back in a very clever fashion. She's got one talented hairstylist.

SHOP: The best Black Friday deals for beauty lovers

This isn't the first time Letizia has worn her hair in the faux bob style though – way back in 2014, the mum-of-two styled her hair in a pretend shorter look when attending the Young Businessman National Awards in Madrid, accompanied by her husband. Instead of cutting her beautiful tresses, it seems Letizia likes to play with her look without taking drastic measures.

Fudge Professional Global Brand Ambassador Jonathan Andrew told HELLO! that the bob hairstyle is an easy, versatile look that can be tailored to suit anyone at any age. He said: "A bob is a great switch-up to make with changing seasons. Bobs are iconic, with notable names throughout history experimenting them to great success. Anna Wintour and Victoria Beckham are perhaps the most notable wearers of bobs in recent decades.

MORE: Cheryl shocks with four dramatic hair transformations - and one was a bob

"Autumn brings in cold weather, and also the beginning of party season, both of which can require a switched-up look. With Autumn comes big coats, big collars, big scarfs. A short, chic bob is a great way of ensuring hair is perfect from the moment you leave the house until the moment you arrive at work or a party, without the risk of ruffling it up with bulky outerwear.

Queen Letizia's faux bob from 2014

"There are loads of way you can switch things up: opt for a perfect centre parting like Kim Kardashian, or go through strands with a tong, and flip around the parting for a softer look. It just takes five minutes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.