We predict what Meghan Markle will wear for Thanksgiving

On the evening of 28 November, families across America will sit down to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together, including turkey, candied yams and pumpkin pie. This year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to join in with the American tradition as they spend time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Aside from the food, there is one very important aspect of the holiday that we're interested in - what will Meghan wear? The couple are currently on a six-week break from royal duties, so we take a look at some of her previous off-duty looks to predict the perfect smart-casual look she'll choose for the day.

The Duchess is known for her effortlessly chic style, even before she joined the royal family. Pictured at the Invictus Games in Toronto shortly before she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, Meghan looked chic in a pair of blue ripped jeans which she dressed up with brown leather flats and a crisp white shirt. Speaking of shirts, it's highly likely it will be her go-to look on Thursday - if she can make it work on the red carpet paired with a black skirt, she can certainly pull it off for a family dinner!

She also loves the monochrome style, having stepped out in several black and white outfits that would be perfect for Thanksgiving. Looking as sophisticated as ever, the 38-year-old wore black jeans and a black polo neck jumper with a contrasting white pinstripe blazer layered over the top to attend a reception in Sydney in 2018. She also wowed in a similar outfit for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships earlier this year, in denim jeans, a black t-shirt, matching heels and a white blazer.

Long, short, belted or trench, Meghan rocks a coat like nobody else! We have lost count of her enviable collection of warm winter jackets and trench coats that she layers over her outfits to shield her from the cold. As she attended an informal coffee gathering in Windsor recently, she opted for a more casual style with an elegant khaki coloured coat with three-quarter length sleeves layered over a black pencil skirt and white shirt.

If previous years are anything to go by, she may even rock the double denim look that she pulled off while posing with her "perfect Thanksgiving turkey". Both her and Harry are big fans of a roast dinner, and the Thanksgiving meal will likely hold a special meaning for the pair, bringing back memories of when the Duke popped the question. If Meghan plans to get stuck into cooking, then a comfortable outfit such as jeans would be the perfect choice.

