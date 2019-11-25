Meghan Markle’s trainers are more than 30% off - but you'll have to be quick Shop her casual style for less

Meghan Markle usually looks as prim and polished as the rest of the royal family, but she also does relaxed casual style like no other - case in point; her off-duty wardrobe during her baby shower in New York earlier this year. The Duchess of Sussex was pictured on multiple occasions looking chic and comfortable in leggings, caps and trainers… and now you can get hold of her wearable footwear for less.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are already coming in, and as part of their reductions they’ve got 36 percent off Adidas Ultraboost trainers - the very same ones worn by Meghan Markle on the streets of New York.

Adidas Ultraboost trainers, was £160, now £101.80, Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new pair of trainers, these are favoured by royalty thanks to their comfort and cool-factor. The UltraBoosts are made with an Adidas Primeknit upper that is engineered for perfect fit and targeted support to enhance movement. The sole it’s also cushioned, making them comfortable for all-day wear and supportive if you plan to hit the gym in the New Year.

You’ll probably want to be quick if you’re hoping to get your hands on them, though - as with most things Meghan wears, the trainers are likely to sell out fast. Particularly at £100 a pair.

Adidas Ultraboost trainers, £101.80, Amazon

And if you've caught the Black Friday bug, you can also shop Kate Middleton's earrings in the Monica Vinader sale. The green 'Siren' earrings have been reduced from £115 to £80.50 for this week only.

Siren earrings, was £115, now £80.50, Monica Vinader

