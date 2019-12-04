The Duchess of Cornwall looks glam in Greenwich wearing clashing prints and we're obsessed Prince Charles's wife wowed in her latest outfit...

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cornwall braved the cold and paid a visit to Emmaus Greenwich in celebration of their 25th anniversary. During her appearance, Prince Charles's wife looked in great spirits as she headed to a Plumstead charity shop and met with companions, volunteers and staff, before joining a reception in recognition of their silver anniversary. Dressed to impress, the royal looked classic, wearing a lovely tartan two-piece top and skirt, which she teamed with tights, loafers, and a pattern clashing pink and black scarf. Her hair was as voluminous as ever and the royal wore minimal makeup. Full marks, Camilla!

Camilla looked terrific in tartan

Emmaus is a homelessness charity that doesn't just offer people a bed, but meaningful work and a sense of belonging. The first Emmaus opened in 1992 and there are now 29 communities spread across the UK. The charity helps more than 800 companions (formerly homeless people), by providing them with on-going support, a home and work in an Emmaus social enterprise.

Camilla, 72, has certainly had an action-packed week so far, and it's only Wednesday! On Tuesday evening, the mother-of-two was at a glittering reception for NATO leaders and delegations, at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla rocked a red dress at the NATO leaders reception

During the evening, the Queen, Prince Charles and the blonde royal formally received the NATO leaders and their partners.

The royals posed for a photograph with the Heads of State and Government, including Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania. Camilla looked super chic and decided to pull out all the stops for the event, wearing her favourite black cape coat she has donned many times before, and a very festive red drop waist pleated dress by her favourite go-to designer Fiona Clare. She accessorised with a glam pearl choker and dainty bracelets.

