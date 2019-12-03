The Duchess of Cornwall is glittering in black cape coat and red dress at the NATO leaders reception Prince Charles's wife glitters at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace was the place to be on Tuesday evening! The Queen - accompanied by other members of the royal family - hosted a reception for NATO leaders and delegations, at Buckingham Palace which marked 70 years of the NATO alliance. During the evening, the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall formally received the NATO leaders and their partners. The royals posed for a photograph with the Heads of State and Government. Camilla looked super chic and decided to pull out all the stops, wearing her favourite black cape coat and a very festive red drop waist pleated dress. She accessorised with glam jewellery and her hair was coiffed in her trademark bouffant style.

Camilla looked very festive as she met with President Donald Trump

As well as Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra were also at the event, which took place in the palace's State Rooms.

Camilla showed off her stunning drop waist dress later in the evening

Established in 1949 with 12 founding members, NATO is now an alliance of 29 countries. At the heart of NATO is collective defence, set out in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, NATO's founding Treaty. The UK is one of NATO’s 12 founding members and London was home to its first headquarters.

We last saw Camilla in Sandringham on Sunday, where her and Charles went to a morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church. Looking as well put-together as ever, the royal couple looked ready for the cold snap - particularly Camilla - who dazzled onlookers in a tweed coat, which she paired with a cream, pie-crust jumper, black boots and she carried a terracotta-toned handbag. The royal also added one of her favourite cosy hats that had a fur trim and leather gloves. Charles meanwhile wore a remarkably similar coat to his wife, in the same tweed texture.

