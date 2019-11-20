The Duchess of Cornwall brings glamour to the royal tour in a navy blue jumpsuit

The Duchess of Cornwall is currently in sunnier climates as she takes part in the royal tour of New Zealand with husband Prince Charles. On Tuesday evening, Camilla attend a reception hosted by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at Government House and you should see her outfit. The 72-year-old delighted royal fans in a navy blue jumpsuit. The all-in-one design featured a large black zip running down the torso and white piping at the sleeves, as well as some seriously funky flared hems. We loved how the mother-of-two accessorised it too; she added coordinating navy blue high heels, pearl earrings and a very cool cream and navy, two-tone slouch bag. Amazing!

Camilla looked incredible in her navy jumpsuit

We’ve been enjoying the outfits Camilla has been wearing on this action-packed royal tour. On day two, the Duchess was the epitome of radiance in a fabulous powder blue matching jacket and pencil skirt set, which she teamed with some elegant taupe heels and a white cami top underneath. We love the flattering design of the Duchess' jacket hemline, which featured a petal-shaped cut matched on the sleeves. The royal blinked up with her favourite pearl choker necklace and two dragonfly brooches for the visit.

The Duchess wore a powder blue two-piece the day before

She also carried one of her favourite handbags - the cream 'Mini Venice' which is by DeMellier. The cute little bag is practical yet stylish, as it’s made in luxurious calf leather, it's lightweight and can be worn over the shoulder, cross-body or carried by its ladylike handle (which is what Camilla usually does.)

The blonde royal first wore the design in a racing green tone in 2018 and it goes perfectly with her tailored coats and jackets. The Duchess of Sussex also has it too! Well, they do say great minds think alike...

