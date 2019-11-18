The Duchess of Cornwall is radiant in powder blue suit for day two of New Zealand tour A chic look for the royal

What a stylish start to a royal tour! The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out in the most stunning pale blue suit for an engagement with her husband Prince Charles in New Zealand. Kicking off the second day of their visit to the country, Camilla looked fabulous in her matching jacket and pencil skirt set, which she teamed with some elegant taupe heels and a white cami top underneath. We love the flattering design of the Duchess' jacket hemline, which features a petal-shaped cut matched on the sleeves. The royal also wore her favourite pearl choker necklace and two dragonfly brooches for the visit.

The Duchess looked radiant, wearing her hair in a wavy down style and going for a pretty yet natural makeup look. The royal added a touch of bronzer to her cheeks, a thick coating of mascara and used a pale pink lipstick.

Following on from their recent Remembrance Day appearances, it was another occasion to pay tribute to those who have served their country. The Duke and Duchess were attending a wreath-laying ceremony at Mount Roskill War Memorial in Auckland. Charles and Camilla learnt of the experience of Niue soldiers who served during World War I and were introduced to Ode Readers and gathered veterans.

The royal couple arrived in the nation the previous day to a wonderful welcome. Stepping off the plane at New Zealand Royal Air Force base Whenuapai, Camilla wore a floaty white midi dress with a delicate black floral print and a cream structured midi jacket which featured an embellished hem. We're sure the Duchess will wow us with yet more fashionable ensembles during the tour.

