The Duchess of Cornwall looks stunning in floor-length black velvet evening gown by Bruce Oldfield at 1917 film premiere with Prince Charles Charles and Camilla look stylish on date night...

On Wednesday evening, Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall attended the Royal Film Performance of 1917 in aid of The Film and TV Charity at the ODEON Luxe, Leicester Square. Looking in great spirits as they arrived, Charles and Camilla met John Pike and Alex Pumfrey (Chairman and CEO of The Film and TV Charity) plus representatives and supporters of The Film and TV Charity in the foyer. Looking as glam as ever, Camilla, 72, dazzled onlookers in a floor-length black velvet evening gown by Bruce Oldfield and matching cape with a bright pink lining. As always, the royal was the queen of accessories, carrying an elegant black and gold clutch.

The Duchess of Cornwall attended the event alongside her husband, Prince Charles

The royal couple also met director Sam Mendes, as well as the film's lead actors - George Mackay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Colin Firth, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Mark Strong and Claire Duburcq. The royal couple were presented with programmes by Celia Chapman, the 11-year-old sister of Dean Charles Chapman, and Issy, eight, whose five-year-old sister Jess gave the duchess a posy. The young sisters and their family have been supported by the Film and TV charity. All three girls curtseyed in turn, prompting the Duchess to say: "Oh my goodness, a lot of good curtseys tonight!" Pointing to Jess’s sparkly silver footwear she told her: “I like your shoes!” Also in attendance were singer Elaine Paige, actress and model Lily Cole and actor Ed Westwick from Gossip Girl.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE ROYAL ARRIVAL ABOVE

The film is set around the time of the First World War, and follows the story of two young British soldiers - Schofield and Blake. The plot was inspired by Sam Mendes’ grandfather Alfred Mendes, an acclaimed Trinidadian novelist, who spent two years fighting for Britain on the Belgian front in WWI. Camilla's great uncles, Harry, Alick and Hugh Cubitt were killed in the conflict, giving it additional resonance for the royal couple.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall twins with Prince Charles in the ultimate winter coats

Camilla joined Donald Trump, her husband Prince Charles and First Lady Melania at the NATO leaders reception

This is the second consecutive night the mother-of-two has been out in the evening. On Tuesday, Camilla headed to a reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace which marked 70 years of the NATO alliance. The mother-of-three decided to leave her favourite black dress at home and pulled out all the stops with a festive red dress, which had long sleeves and a fancy pleated skirt. The duchess accessorised with glam jewellery and her hair was coiffed in her trademark bouffant style. Camilla was seen chatting to First Lady Melania Trump - who dazzled the room in her yellow and purple frock by Valentino.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall is radiant in powder blue suit for day two of New Zealand tour