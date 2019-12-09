The royal ladies are a stylish bunch, so it's no wonder that we often see them taking outfit inspiration from one another. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, 47, appeared to take a leaf out of the Duchess of Cambridge's style book on her tour of Indonesia.

On her third day of her trip, Mary stepped out in a £525 geo floral shirt dress with a Peter Pan Collar by Beulah London – a British brand that Kate has worn on numerous occasions. The 'Shalini' dress is currently available to buy in all sizes, if you want to get Mary's exact look for yourself.

Mary wore a Beulah London dress on her trip to Indonesia

READ: The Duchess of Cambridge's blue satin dress has a fabulous look-alike from Mango

The ethical fashion label was set up by Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan in 2010 and provides employment opportunities for vulnerable women through its Trust.

Shalini geo floral shirt dress, £525, Beulah London

The midi-style frock is also strikingly similar to a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress Kate has sported, most recently to visit Bletchley Park in May. She first wore it for portraits to mark Prince Charles' 70th birthday in November 2018.

That's not the only thing we noticed about Mary's outfit; the royal mum-of-four also wore a pair of nude court shoes - a style that has become synonymous with the Duchess of Cambridge. Crown Prince Frederik's wife finished her ensemble with a pair of hooped earrings.

MORE: Kate Middleton's red and white dress looks just like Marks & Spencer's festive frock

Kate owns a similar-looking dress by Alessandra Rich

Mary carried out a three-day visit to Indonesia, where the focus was on sexual and reproductive health and rights in the country. She also participated in a celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Indonesia. The Australia-born royal married Prince Frederik in Copenhagen in May 2004 and the couple have four children together: Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, eight.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.