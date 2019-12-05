Kate Middleton thanks Pakistani fashion designer with sweet note The Duchess loved the trousers she wore on her Pakistan tour

The Duchess of Cambridge has personally thanked a fashion designer for creating her outfits on her royal tour of Pakistan in October. Pakistani fashion designer Maheen Khan, 74, shared a letter from Kate, 37, on Twitter, in which the royal mum says the trousers she wore "were a great fit."

The Duchess wore a pair of white trousers by the label with a green tunic to meet President Dr. Arif Alvi and a striking teal green shalwar kameez to visit the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.

In the letter to Maheen, on Kensington Palace headed notepaper, Kate warmly wrote: "Thank you so much for all of your help ahead of my tour to Pakistan. I am so grateful to you and your team for designing such a wonderful selection to choose from – although having so many beautiful things did make decision making a little more difficult! I really enjoyed wearing both of your outfits – and the trousers were such a great fit too. So thank you for all the time and effort put in to everything.

Kate wearing a Maheen Khan shalwar kameez

The Duchess continued: "We thoroughly enjoyed our visit, everyone was so welcoming and it was lovely to have the chance to meet you in person at the spectacular Pakistan Monument. I am really sorry it was so short!"

Kate ended with: "Thank you once again, this comes with my warmest thanks and best wishes."

Kate wearing her Maheen Khan trousers

As she said in her letter, the Duchess got to meet Maheen in person, at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner, where Kate wore a green sequin gown by Jenny Packham. Kate also wrote to Khadijah Shah, the founder of luxury brand Elan, to thank her for creating a black and white embroidered kurti she wore on the tour.

On Wednesday, the mum-of-three got to have some festive fun as she joined children and families at a Christmas tree farm in Buckinghamshire. Kate helped the youngsters make decorations and pick out Christmas trees, wearing an apt red Perfect Moment puffer jacket, a green jumper, jeans and boots.

