The Duchess of Cambridge has worn some pretty special outfits this year. Because she's so well-dressed, we have to admit we do find it had to pick favourites; but Kate's gathered teal dress she rocked at the Aga Khan Centre, ahead of the royal tour of Pakistan was incredible. The cocktail dress was by US label ARoss Girl, and cost £577. After Kate stepped out in it, it predictably sold out on Net-A-Porter. It was maxi in length, came tied with a waist belt and had voluminous sleeves which were gathered at the cuffs. If you have been inspired by this frock, you have to check out this incredible number from Mango, which is a dead ringer for the pricey version. Made in a similar shape, this £59.99 frock is made in a flowy fabric, with a rounded neckline, long sleeves, and an adjustable belt, just like Kate's designer version. All sizes are currently available, and it's also made in a rich burgundy tone, too.

Kate's ARoss Girl teal dress was a big hit with royal fans

That was the first time Kate was seen wearing the brand ARoss Girl - and we have a hunch that the label was recommended to her by fellow royal the Countess of Wessex, who has worn the company herself on many occasions.

Get the look! Flowy belt dress, £59.99, Mango

After all, the ladies are known to swap fashion tips. Fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily Mail that Sophie often buys her pieces, but also picks up a little extra something for her royal relative. Donna revealed: "She [Sophie] got our £295 black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?'" How amazing? We wonder if they swap fashion tips over whatsapp!

Mother-of-three Kate loves the colour blue and often wears various variations of the shade. She will be pleased to know that she is very on trend with this; the Pantone Color of the Year 2020 was announced last week, and it's Classic Blue! Classic Blue symbolises protection, stability, peace, and confidence, as well as encouraging deep thinking, open mindfulness, and communication, plus, it's the ultimate regal shade.

