You can buy a version of Kate Middleton’s sparkly shoes for £40 Be quick! They’re perfect for party season

Christmas season is undoubtedly upon us now, and as such we’re adding some sparkle to our wardrobes. Usually that comes in the form of a sequinned dress or Christmas jumper, but this year we’re inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge, who often wears her sparkly Jimmy Choo Romy pumps to special occasions. The ombre glitter sandals are the perfect eye-catching festive shoe, and look as stunning with dresses as they do with a suit or simply jeans.

The exact shoes worn by Kate are available to buy, but unfortunately, they’re above most people’s budgets at £525 a pair.

Romy 100 dégradé glittered suede pumps, £525, Net-a-Porter

BUY NOW

However, thanks to a Christmas miracle, high street store Nine West has a similar version of the shoes in gold, and they’re reduced to £40. Even better; all sizes are available!

Flagship heels, was £95, now £39, Nine West @ Kurt Geiger

BUY NOW

Kate first wore the Cinderella shoes this summer for a gala dinner. She styled them with an off-shoulder pleated knit Barbara Casasola dress she was first seen wearing in 2016 for the Art Fund Museum of the Year awards and added a silver clutch bag.

She also owns the Romy shoes in various other colours, including classic black.

READ: The most sparkling party shoes the royals have ever worn

The duchess loves to add glitter when she can. In February 2017 she wore a pair of sparkly pumps by Oscar de la Renta.

And in 2015, when she attended the Royal Film Performance of Spectre, she wore a pair of Jimmy Choo platform sandals covered in crystals.

We’re definitely channeling this energy for Christmas 2019!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.