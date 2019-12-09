Need a black puffer jacket? The Countess of Wessex has just the coat Prince Edward's wife takes the reigns in style..

At the weekend, the Countess of Wessex looked incredible as she was pictured in the grounds at Windsor Castle, riding a horse-drawn carriage with two friends in tow. In pictures that appeared on The Daily Mail online, the mother-of-two looked cosy yet totally stylish in her wintery outfit - consisting of a black puffer jacket and a tweed baker boy cap. Keeping out all the chills, she added a woolen scarf and gloves, and tied her famous blonde hair back in a ponytail. If you fancy investing in a black jacket like Sophie's, we've found a great alternative from Uniqlo, which is currently on offer for £109.90. Padded and seamless, it also comes in seven other colours.

Get the look! Black puffer jacket, £109.90, Uniqlo

Cosying up yet still looking glam is definitely the wife of Prince Edward's forte.Two weeks ago, the Countess was in Oxfordshire, visiting the Footsteps Foundation - an organisation that supports children with cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders. During the royal engagement, she wore a black midi skirt, a thick black roll neck and a pair of black boots, and jazzed up her look in a leopard print silk scarf.

Sophie looked so chic in her grey coat earlier this month...

The day before, the blonde royal was also spotted in a lovely grey coat, which was cut in a midi design with wide lapels. Making the classic number look even smarter, she carried a simple black clutch.

And covered up in a faux fur cropped coat at the Festival of Remembrance

And lets not forget the start of November, when she accompanied the Queen and other members of the royal family for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, held at the Royal Albert Hall.

Sophie looked as striking as ever, wearing a lovely long black dress, high heels and the cutest black, faux fur cropped jacket that gave the whole look a Hollywood-style vibe.

