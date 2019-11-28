The clever way the Countess of Wessex reinvents her outfits Prince Edward's wife jazzes up her look in a quick and easy way…

The Countess of Wessex was in Oxfordshire on Wednesday and visited Footsteps Foundation - an organisation that supports children with cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders. During the royal engagement, she wore a black midi skirt, a black roll neck and a pair of black boots. Sound pretty standard right? Well, Sophie made the simple getup look impossibly chic by adding a simple leopard print silk scarf. Working scarf like this adds instant interest to any look, in a quick an easy way. Go Sophie! With her hair tied back and minimal makeup, the Countess looked radiant.

Sophie made a simple black outfit look chic with her silk scarf

This isn't the first Sophie has stepped out in a funky scarf. In the summer, she headed to the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and rocked a dreamy navy blue coat, a seriously fabulous fascinator and tied a silk scarf around her neck. The silk scarf is also a favourite of Her Majesty the Queen, who is often seen with one when she's out an about.

Sophie teamed her navy coat with a scarf at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Another item the mother-of-three often sports is a simple roll neck jumper. Granted it isn't the most imaginative of items, but the royal tends to team it with more statement garments to give her outfits an instant classic edge. At a fabulous fashion event at Buckingham Palace in 2018, The 54-year-old wowed guests with her bold, fishtail hem skirt that was embossed with a pretty red roses. Wanting to keep the skirt the main point of her outfit, she teamed it with her trusty black roll-neck. Simple, but oh-so-chic.

The Countess is often spotted with another classic at events - a roll neck jumper

A month before, Sophie brought out her black knit yet again - this time she paired it with a black skirt that had silver detail at the hem and her favourite black suede Prada boots.

Breaking up the classic colour palette - she added a gorgeous cream coat by Loewe.

