ASOS has the perfect lookalike of the Countess of Wessex’s dress

The Countess of Wessex always manages to get her occasion look just right. From her royal wedding dresses to this season’s must-have sleeve trend, Sophie’s wardrobe is one of the most enviable of the female royals - and now you can get the look for less. ASOS is selling a stunning floral midi dress that looks a lot like the countess’ Oscar de la Renta gown from Easter Sunday service earlier this year… and it’s a fraction of the price.

Sophie wore the dress, which she paired with suede court heels and gold jewellery, to Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor. Of course, it was way out of most people’s price range at £2,111.

However, if you loved the sophisticated look, you’re in luck; ASOS’ midi dress version has a similar pattern, cinched waist and sleeves, and costs a fraction of the price at £150.

Embellished midi dress, £150, ASOS EDITION

The beauty of this timeless style is that it transcends the seasons, and would look just as good at your Christmas party this month as it would at a spring wedding early next year. The design is also flattering, thanks to it’s flowing fabric and loosely-fitted waist - and if you look closely it’s embellished with stunning sequins.

Of course, ASOS buys tend to sell out, so we’d recommend snapping this up quickly if you’re hoping to channel Sophie’s look.

And while we’re regularly inspired by the countess’ chic style, she’s not so sure of her credentials! At a fashion event in 2018, she said of her look: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." We beg to differ!

