The Countess of Wessex wears the stylish knitted jumper you've been dreaming of

The Countess of Wessex has had the busiest week! Fresh from her engagements in Oxfordshire the day before, Prince Edward's wife headed to the Women Mediators across the Commonwealth network, which is coordinated by Conciliation Resources. The organisation brings together nearly 50 women, from peace negotiators at a government level to women mediating at a grassroots level, working in their communities. Sophie met with women meditators and was in great spirits, as well as looking ultra-chic. She donned a brown knitted jumper, that had a brown cowl neck. This time of year is perfect for a cosy jumper like this, and right now, Sophie is giving us all the inspiration to invest in one of our own.

Through peer-to-peer mentoring, and training & network development workshops, the WMC network supports experienced mediators as they advocate for:



⬆️increased recognition of women mediators.



🤝participation in peace processes regionally and internationally. pic.twitter.com/fMhxBeY00W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 29, 2019

The Countess looked amazing in her jumper and skirt combo

Keeping in with the royals favourite fashion rule of recycling - the mother-of-two teamed her look with a stunning snakeskin skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

You can buy the dress version of Sophie's skirt! Snakeskin dress, £492, Emilia Wickstead

Sophie memorably wore this design back in 2018, when she visited Paris. Photographed at the Palace of Versailles, the 54-year-old wore the striking skirt, which featured delicate pleats and the statement print. The blonde royal added brown boots, a simple yet smart nude clutch bag and finished with her favourite cream coat by Prada.

Sophie first wore the skirt in Paris, in 2018

Sadly, Sophie's skirt has since sold out, but if you enjoy the print, you can buy it in a dress form, which is currently in the Black Friday sale.

The feminine shape features a slender bodice, with a gathered skirt that falls just below the knees. It was originally priced at £820, but you can now pick it up for £495 at Matches.

We are all fans of the Countess's style here at HELLO!, but the lady herself is rather modest. At a fashion event in 2018, she said of her look: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Can't say we agree, Sophie - you have always been chic!

