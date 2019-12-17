The Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite Jimmy Choo glittery heels are reduced in the Selfridges sale Race you to it!

The Duchess of Cambridge has one of the most enviable shoe wardrobes around, and she knows how to find a stunning pair of evening heels, too. While we’re envious of everything she wears, nothing catches our eye quite like her glittery court shoes by Jimmy Choo. The duchess has worn the pumps on multiple occasions, including at the 2019 BAFTA Awards and at the Action on Addiction Gala dinner in June this year.

If you’ve fallen in love with the style, now could be the perfect time to invest as department store Selfridges is offering 30 per cent off in the pre-Christmas sales.

Romy glitter courts, were £525, now £367.50, Jimmy Choo @ Selfridges

Discounts on classic Jimmy Choo shoes are rare, so now’s the time to make the purchase. The shoes come in multiple different colours, and a few have been reduced - including a pair with a lower heel for extra comfort.

Romy glitter courts, were £525, now £362.50, Jimmy Choo @ Selfridges

Romy glitter courts, was £495, now £346.50, Jimmy Choo @ Selfridges

Alternatively, thanks to a Christmas miracle, high street store Nine West has a similar version of the shoes in gold, and they’re reduced to £30. Even better; all sizes are available!

Flagship glitter shoes, £29, Nine West

The duchess loves to add glitter when she can. In February 2017 she wore a pair of sparkly pumps by Oscar de la Renta.

And in 2015, when she attended the Royal Film Performance of Spectre, she wore a pair of Jimmy Choo platform sandals covered in crystals.

Well, if it’s good enough for royalty, it’s certainly good enough for us!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.