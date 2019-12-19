Princess Eugenie wore a vibrant red dress for the Queen's Christmas lunch and it's perfect for the festive season The royal accessorised with a hair clip

Princess Eugenie looked ready for the holiday season in a vibrant red dress as she attended the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The Duke of York's youngest daughter, 29, was pictured driving to her grandmother's London residence with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie wore a v-neck scarlet outfit and her brunette locks were styled into waves, with one side pulled back with an on trend embellished hair clip. Jack, 33, who was sitting in the passenger seat, looked smart in a dark blazer, white shirt and blue tie.

Eugenie and Jack smiled as they arrived for the Christmas lunch

The pair are about to celebrate their second Christmas together as a married couple, after tying the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018. The bride wore a wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto, which featured a low back to show Eugenie's scoliosis scar. They are expected to join the Queen in Sandringham throughout the festive period.

On Wednesday evening, Eugenie attended her sister Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's engagement party at Chiltern Firehouse in London. Among the guests were the princesses' mother Sarah Ferguson, as well as Ellie Goulding, James Blunt and the Duchess of Cambridge's siblings James and Pippa Middleton. Beatrice and Edoardo announced their happy news in September but Buckingham Palace is yet to release further details about their nuptials, which will take place in 2020.

Eugenie wrapped up in a black jumper dress and a maroon waistcoat as she was pictured leaving a charity event in London. She completed her look with cosy black tights, knee-high boots and a leather bag. The Queen's granddaughter is not a working royal but does carry out duties from time to time. Eugenie, who is tenth-in-line to the throne, is currently a director at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in London.

