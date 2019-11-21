Princess Eugenie steps out in a chic black jumper dress and funky accessories

Princess Eugenie and big sister Princess Beatrice had a night out on the town on Wednesday evening as Beatrice's fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated his birthday. In photographs that appeared on The Daily Mail, The sisters looked happy as they were pictured leaving private members club Annabel's in Mayfair. Eugenie, 29, braved the cold in a black jumper dress, which she accessorised with a waistcoat - in the colour of the moment, maroon. She added cosy black tights, knee-high boots and a leather bag. The royal curled her hair and sported minimal makeup. Beatrice, meanwhile, kept it classic in a black coat and boots, and wore her famous red hair loose.

Eugenie and Beatrice are often seen togther at parties and events

The sisters often enjoy an evening out together, and they always dress to impress. They even borrow each other's clothes, too. Last month, Eugenie rocked a gorgeous pair of Carvela Lulu heels Beatrice had previously worn, as she attended a special screening of Sienna Miller's film American Woman. She teamed the chic black shoes with a structured Reiss Lavinnia blazer and faux suede leggings from Zara, which set her back just £25.99.

Earlier that evening, the sister's father Prince Andrew confirmed he would "step back from public duties for the foreseeable future" amid criticism over his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the Duke of York said: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

