Princess Eugenie just rocked the smart black coat you always wanted

Princess Eugenie shared a series of Instagram stories on Monday evening, explaining the work of her charity, Anti Slavery Collective. In the videos, the daughter of Prince Andrew looked stunning, wearing a beautiful black dress coat, that was tailored to perfection. It had slightly exaggerated shoulder pads, wide lapels and series of gold, embossed buttons running down the front. Everyone needs a smart black coat in their lives - it fits every occasion and is totally timeless. The younger sister of Princess Beatrice wore her dark brown hair in a lightly curled style and her makeup looked on point. She added a poppy brooch for Remembrance Day, which falls on 11 November.

Princess Eugenie wowed royal fans in her black coat

Just over a year ago, the 29-year-old married her long-term love Jack Brooksbank at St. frock by Zac Posen for her evening reception. However Eugenie will be sad to hear that the designers label has recently closed.

Last week after 18 years in business, he announced his namesake business will be no more, despite being a celebrity and royal favourite.

Zac Posen made Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress

Zac told WWD: "The board made a difficult decision. We were in a sale process and we ran out of time. There was a board vote. We had to make the call. My partners and I tried everything possible within our means to find solutions to keep it going. I have been trying to find the right strategic partners at this tough time in retail and in the industry. The clock ran out."

Zac debuted his Spring/Summer 20 collection in September, which will sadly now no longer be shipped.

The 39-year-old shared a picture of his team on Instagram, and wrote: “I want to express my appreciation to our extraordinary team and for all those who have stood by me and the brand. I owe a great deal of gratitude for their unwavering support for and dedication to the Company. I am grateful to the team who lent their incomparable talent and commitment along the way. I remain incredibly proud of what we created and hopeful for the future. Love ZP."

