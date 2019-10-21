Pick up Princess Eugenie's fave Whistles dresses for 25 percent off Princess Beatrice's younger sister loves the luxe high street store...

We all know that Princess Eugenie is one serious fashionista. The daughter of Prince Andrew always looks impeccably turned out and we love her for it. From Erdem frocks to her second wedding dress by Zac Posen, the royal loves a high end designer label. But, you can still see her rocking some of the best names on the great British high street, from Topshop to Zara. One of her favourite brands though - has to be Whistles. The 29-year-old has some of the brand's most classic styles which she frequently re-wears. If you want to emulate Eugenie's fave Whistles looks, you're in luck - there's currently 25 percent off right now - and you pick up some of her much-loved numbers for a lot less. What are you waiting for?

We loved Eugenie's black dress she wore in September (Blackgrid)

Last month, Princess Beatrice's little sister was spotted out and about in London wearing a lovely navy blue lace dress by Whistles.The royal added a pair of Chloe Susanna boots and a simple handbag. Known as the 'Animal Devore Pleated Dress', it originally had a price-tag of £169 and now it's been reduced to just £59.

SHOP: £59, Whistles

In April, Eugenie travelled to Vienna to speak at an important anti-slavery conference and chose the brand's 'Animal Devore Francine Dress'.

MORE: The detail you missed about Princess Eugenie's new wedding pics

The shirt number had sheer sleeves and was made in a midi length. It was reduced from £270 to £195 and is currently available in a couple of sizes.

BUY IT NOW: £195, Whistles

And who can forget her pretty black and yellow tea dress?

Eugenie has worn the Belize Print Dobby dress many times

The 'Belize Print Dobby' dress (which the royal has worn on numerous occasions, from store openings to official visits) has long-sleeves, the all-important floral print, and is cut in a flattering fit and flare shape.

GET THE LOOK: £70, Whistles

Although this particular shape isn't available anymore; you can still buy the same print in a tie-neck style, for £70, down from £149.

READ: Princess Eugenie's royal wedding bag comes in millennial pink and we're obsessed

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.