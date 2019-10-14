Princess Eugenie's royal wedding bag comes in millennial pink and we're obsessed You've got to check out these royally-approved handbags...

We love Princess Eugenie's accessories. From fabulous high heels and striking headbands to top-notch jewels; we'd love a rifle through her gems. One of her most used handbags is her hexagonal shaped number by M2 Malletier, which she has worn on numerous occasions. Made with gold hardware, a detachable chain shoulder strap, and a push lock-fastening front flap, it's quite the fancy design. Eugenie's bag was of the nude variety, but we've discovered it's made in a further four different shades, in some outlandish colours; mint green, bubblegum pink, silver and pewter. And what's more, you can pick them up at The Outnet, starting at £511 - a great saving on its original £1025 price tag. The royal last carried the bag in the summer at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards at Buckingham Palace - wearing a mermaid-esque metallic ombre pale blue and pink Peter Pilotto dress which was embossed with a silver leaf pattern. The bag was the perfect accompanying accessory.

Princess Eugenie carried this M2 Malletier bag to the royal wedding in 2018

The daughter of Prince Andrew even took the arm candy with her to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan back in May 2018. The royal was widely regarded as one of the best-dressed guests at the nuptials, wearing a simple light blue frock, which was designed by Gainsbourg. She teamed her pillbox hat with a pair of Valentino Rockstud shoes and of course, the handbag of dreams.

SHOP: £511, The Outnet

A month later at Ascot, Princess Beatrice's little sister brought out the bag yet again; teaming it with her dove grey Osmon frock and a striking hat by Emily London.

The royal also carried the bag to Ascot in 2018

Royals love to recycle, and Eugenie - who has just celebrated her first wedding anniversary to Jack Brooksbank - sets a great example with this fashion rule, always re-wearing some of her designer items.

Pricey, yes, but the cost per wear isn't too bad at all...

