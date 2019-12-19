The Countess of Wessex stuns in fabulous festive berry coat at Buckingham Palace We're feeling this festive coat from Sophie

The Countess of Wessex has us feeling all festive in her beautiful berry coat! The elegant royal wore the chic outerwear on Wednesday for the Queen's Christmas lunch, held at Buckingham Palace for members of the royal family. Sophie arrived at the palace in a car with her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, and the mother and daughter were all smiles as they drove into the royal residence. We didn't get a full look at Sophie's coat, but from what we can see through the car window, it looks gorgeous. The coat has a smart collar and looks very cosy for those chilly winter days.

WATCH: Countess Sophie's most fashionable looks

We also got a tiny glimpse of Sophie's outfit underneath her coat, which looks to be either a navy top or dress. We think the wife of Prince Edward looks radiant in the snap, her skin bronzed with a minimal makeup look. The mum-of-two accessorised with some pretty yellow, jewelled stud earrings.

MORE: Royal ladies wearing their favourite party shoes

Interestingly, little Princess Charlotte also wore burgundy to the Christmas lunch. In another photograph through a car window, the young Princess appeared to be dressed in a burgundy and blue tartan dress from Little Alice London, matching her mum Duchess Kate who wore a tartan outfit by Emilia Wickstead.

MORE: Every time Kate Middleton and other royals have borrowed the Queen's jewellery

Nicci Belted Wool Trench Coat, £169, Phase Eight

Sophie has worn some stunning coats recently – we'd love to have a peep in her winter wardrobe! The Countess stepped out in a gorgeous bright blue belted coat by Suzannah London in December at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. Sophie teamed the piece with a pair of black court heels, a matching black hat and what appeared to be a blue lace dress underneath.

Soft-touch wrap coat, £59, M&S

There's going to be a rush on berry coats now…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.