The Duchess of Cambridge has long delighted royal fans with her outfit choices, and 2020 is set to be no different. Starting the year as she means to go on, Kate looked effortlessly elegant as she was pictured alongside her husband Prince William for a church service in Sandringham on Sunday.

Rocking wintery colours, she wore a deep purple midi coat with subtle orange splashes of colour in the stitching and a royal blue hat. She wrapped up warm in a pair of tights, knee-high heeled boots and black gloves, accessorising with a blue quilted clutch and diamond drop earrings. Complimenting his wife's outfit, Prince William looked chic in blue tailored trousers and a matching jacket. Such a stylish couple!

Navy Suffolk Fedora, £95, Hicks & Brown

BUY NOW

Eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed that Kate's hat, which features brown feathers wrapped around the rim, bears many similarities to the one the Countess of Wessex has worn recently. Just last week, Sophie attended church with the Queen wearing a £95 Hicks and Brown 'Suffolk Fedora' with the same pheasant feather detailing. Perhaps Kate was a fan of the look and took style tips from the fellow royal, or we have stumbled across a favourite royal accessory.

William and Kate were last seen at St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day when they attended a service with the Queen and other royals. While the couple's three children did not accompany them for their most recent appearance, Princess Charlotte, in particular, stole the show on Christmas Day. Not only did she chat to well-wishers and attempt the most adorable curtsey for the Queen, but she also wore a matching outfit to her mother. While Kate stunned in a chic fur-trimmed Catherine Walker coat, a dark green fascinator hat by Lock & Co Hatters and new forest green Emmy London heels, 4-year-old Charlotte wore a matching green jacket.

