Sophie Wessex just styled a stunning hat with wide leg trousers A gorgeous look for the Countess of Wessex!

The Countess of Wessex looked stylish on Sunday when she attended church service with The Queen at Sandringham, and while we were initially enamoured by her stunning berry-coloured trousers, we’re also loving her unique hat - the perfect winter accessory! The stunning fedora hat by Hicks and Brown is ideal for those who don’t love beanies, and is a reasonably affordable royal accessory, priced at £95.

It’s not the first time Sophie Wessex has worn the accessory - she styled it for the same church service in 2018, in fact.

And if you love the look yourself, you can shop from plenty of similar styles:

Fedora hat, £95, Hicks & Brown

Beige trilby hat, £16.93, Amazon

Wool stud fedora, £45, John Lewis

The mother-of-two also wore pair of wide-legged berry-coloured trousers underneath an elegant cream midi coat for the occasion. She added a pair of black heeled boots and matching leather gloves to shield her from the cold weather, and carried a snakeskin clutch and wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

We can’t wait to see what she wears on Christmas Day!

WATCH: Go behind the scenes at HELLO! as we reveal the royal highlights of 2019

We are all fans of the Countess's style here at HELLO!, but the lady herself is rather modest. At a fashion event in 2018, she said of her look: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." We’d have to agree to disagree, though - Sophie is certainly one of our biggest royal fashion inspirations!

