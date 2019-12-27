Kate Middleton nails workwear chic in printed Michael Kors dress at Kingston Maternity Unit The Duchess looked smart during her two-day work experience

The Duchess of Cambridge chose the perfect outfit to complete two days of work experience at Kingston Maternity Unit in November. Kensington Palace released new photos of Kate, 37, as she spent time with midwives in hospital clinics and the post-natal wards during her visit.

The royal mum-of-three looked elegant in a MICHAEL Michael Kors belted crepe dress with a striking plum, black and white geometric print. Kate teamed the long-sleeved, v-neck frock with a pair of opaque tights and black ankle boots. Her brunette locks were styled straight and she accessorised with her gold 'Lauren' pave diamond leaf earrings from Kiki McDonough.

The midi dress, which was originally £215, currently has 30% off at Net-a-Porter and is now £150.50. It's the perfect outfit to take you from your office desk to an evening dinner – just add heels and statement jewellery. You'll have to be quick as it's nearly sold out. Farfetch also stocks a shorter version of the dress from £154, with ruched detailing and a ruffled hem - buy here.

The Duchess wore a similar style from MICHAEL Michael Kors when she dropped Princess Charlotte off for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September. Kate donned a pink, red and blue floral midi dress with navy suede pumps, as she accompanied her four-year-old daughter, dressed in her new school uniform.

Kate wore a Michael Kors dress on Princess Charlotte's first day of school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas in Sandringham with the Queen and other members of the royal family. The couple's eldest children, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, made their public debut at the church service.

Kate looked stunning in a grey, faux-fur trimmed Catherine Walker coat with her Michael Kors Peacock patterned dress underneath, forest green Emmy heels and a matching hat by Lock & Co. Princess Charlotte twinned with her mum in a dark green double-breasted coat from Amaia Kids, while Prince George looked smart in a navy blazer.

