If there's one fashion item that the Duchess of Cambridge wears very, very well indeed, it's a dress coat. From coats made in regal tones such as navy blue and burgundy, to belted designs and jackets made from tweed, she wears the lot perfectly. If we had to choose a favourite though, Kate's red houndstooth number by Catherine Walker is up there. Prince William's wife wore the design back in 2018 whilst on the royal tour of Sweden and Norway, and she teamed it with a dress, boots and a vintage Chanel handbag. The coat was custom-made, but we've spotted a great lookalike in the Zara sale, and it will set you back just £39.99. Plus, all sizes are currently available online. The only real difference is it is a little shorter than Kate's, but it still has long sleeves, front patch pockets and a double-breasted, button-up front.

Houndstooth frock coat, £39.99, Zara

Catherine Walker is a designer that both Kate and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana loved. The classic label was founded in 1977 by designers Catherine Walker and her husband Said Cyrus, and to this day is still considered to be a leading British couture house. Nine years after Catherine's death, Said Cyrus still champions the brand and it's designs are worn by countless celebrities and of course, members of the royal family.

Kate's Catherine Walker coat looked very like Princess Diana's Moschino jacket

If Kate's coat looks strikingly familiar to you, that's because Princess Diana used to wear a similar red and white houndstooth jacket by Moschino on various official engagements back in the day.

Prince William and Harry's mother would often pair it with a matching black-and-white pencil skirt. Diana famously wore the outfit in December 1990, when she attended church with the royal family at Sandringham. The late Princess was seen teaming the combo with a navy roll neck top and a broad-brimmed red hat. Love!

