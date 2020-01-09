Meghan Markle's camel coat is proving so popular there's now a waiting list Get in line for this royally-approved coat!

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible on Tuesday when she headed to Canada House with husband Prince Harry, wearing a satin skirt, roll neck top, Jimmy Choo high heels and a stunning camel coat. Known as the 'Sabel' coat, it actually went in the January sale for £180 and royal fans went crazy for the tailored design - it sold out immediately much to shoppers dismay. But don't worry, Reiss has revealed that the design will be back - but the demand is so high, a waiting list has been put in place. The coat is pretty luxe as it has been crafted from a luxurious wool blend and best of all, the style will see you through the seasons. Get signing up, ladies!

Meghan's Reiss coat caused quite the sell-out storm!

This isn't the first time Meghan has worn Reiss. Back in March, the mother-of-one was still pregnant with her son Archie Harrison, and met with leading feminists to mark International Women's Day, wearing a 60s-style, monochrome shift dress from the brand.

She teamed the frock with a black blazer, and dared to bare her legs on the cold day, wearing a pair of black suede court shoes.

Ever the glowing beauty, the former Suits star wore her hair in her favourite hairstyle - the messy bun - and as always, her makeup was fresh, subtle and immaculate.

It's been a busy week for the royal. Fresh from this appearance, later that evening it was announced that herself and Harry would step down as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan wore a Reiss dress when she was pregnant in March 2019

The pair also revealed they plan to work to become financially independent, while continuing to support the Queen, and want to split their time between the UK and North America. The couple wrote: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

