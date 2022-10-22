14 times celebs copied Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan's style

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are two of the chicest women around so it’s no wonder that many celebrities choose to emulate their look with the same outfit, or something similar!

From Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie, to Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Sienna Miller, and not forgetting Blake Lively, we’ve been through the royal and Hollywood archives to find the stars who have worn the same clothes as Meghan and Kate. The big question though…. Who wore it best? We’ll let you decide, keep scrolling!

Princess Kate & Holly Willoughby

Kate's Alessandra Rich is probably the second most popular dress of 2019 - after the spotty Zara dress of course. As well as the former Duchess of Cambridge and Sarah Jessica Parker, we also saw it on actress Abigail Spencer (who wore it to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May). OK, so Holly's version may be cheaper and from Beulah London, but it's a dead ringer!

Duchess Meghan and Amanda Holden

Meghan looked incredible at Windsor Castle in October, rocking a red leather skirt by Boss, and crew-neck top by Joseph, which she teamed with matching red shoes. Amanda Holden wore a similar look a few days later - except her top was from The Fold, and her skirt came from Sosandar.

Duchess Meghan & Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera and Meghan both wore this Stella McCartney full-length ribbon tie coat in January 2018 – but they couldn’t have styled it more differently. While Meghan wore it over a chunky scarf and trousers in windy Cardiff, Christina opted to keep the plunging neckline naked so it looked like she was wearing nothing underneath (she was in warm LA after all).

Princess Kate & Bee Shaffer

The daughter of fashion royalty and US Vogue Editor, Anna Wintour, Bee Shaffer, donned a strappy version of this Alexander McQueen dress for a benefit in 2015. Two years later, actual royalty wore the gown, as the Princess of Wales chose this longer, shoulder-baring number for the BAFTAs.

Princess Kate & Melanie Griffith

Designer Barbara Casasola must have been thrilled in July 2016. First, Princess Kate stepped out in her white off-the-shoulder midi dress for an arts prize, and then, a few weeks later, Melanie Griffith showcased the black version at a movie event in Beverly Hills.

Duchess Meghan & Kim Kardashian & Blake Lively

Top marks to Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively who inspired a duchess with their Black Halo Jackie O Sheath dresses. Both stars wore this look in white back in 2007, so imagine their surprise when Meghan turned up to a Women’s Empowerment reception in a black version in 2018.

Princess Kate & Sienna Miller

Kate and Sienna Miller both stepped out in comparable statement-making floral print dresses in 2015. Kate’s dress has a larger print and was by Erdem, while Sienna opted for this one-shouldered Marc Jacobs frock in a very similar colour scheme.

Duchess Meghan & Jenna Coleman

Meghan and actress Jenna Coleman wore this Emilia Wickstead buttoned-up dress in very different settings. Jenna (who got in there first) was at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo in June 2018, while Meghan wore the dress in black in Sydney on her tour in October 2018 with Prince Harry.

Princess Kate & Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker wore Orla Kiely’s floral print as a skirt for an outing in NY in January 2018 but Kate went even further, wearing the pattern from head to knee, as a dress, on a trip to the National Portrait Gallery.

Duchess Meghan & Jennifer Garner

Meghan spent her last night before marrying Prince Harry in this slick navy Roland Mouret dress. A few months later in August 2018, Jennifer Garner was also celebrating in the design as she wore it to the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Princess Kate & Angelina Jolie

You wouldn’t expect the Princess of Wales and Angelina Jolie to have much in common when it comes to style but you would be wrong. The actress channelled Kate’s look, with a pale blue suit, when she met the Queen in 2014. And she got it spot-on apparently as Kate wore a near-identical skirt-suit on a solo trip to the Netherlands two years later.

Princess Kate & Carey Mulligan

This beautiful Erdem dress has an asymmetric neckline, full-length buttons and a vintage-style embellishment so is it any wonder that stars and royalty alike have worn it? Carey Mulligan was the first to don this look, to a 2017 awards event, but Kate made it her own, adding a skinny purple belt, in 2018.

Princess Kate & Drew Barrymore

No one can be accused of copying with this look because the former Duchess of Cambridge and Drew Barrymore stepped out in this dramatic Tory Burch dress on the same day – 14th April, 2016. Kate was in Bhutan on a royal visit while Drew was at an awards ceremony on the other side of the world in New York.

Princess Kate & Angelina Jolie

Unlikely fashion ‘fans’ Kate and Angelina shared another style moment in 2015. They both wore similar pale blue dresses with intricate gold belts to film premieres. Surprisingly, Angelina’s look was the more demure with a round neck, while the duchess wore her dress as a front crossover.

