On Tuesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cornwall - who is the chancellor of the University of Aberdeen - attended a special graduation ceremony to confer honorary degrees upon Princess Royal and Professor Janet Darbyshire. The Duchess also presented an award in recognition of outstanding service to the community at Elphinstone Hall, King's College, in Aberdeen. We loved her outfit she wore for the occasion - a lovely, smart grey coat, which had a great, tailored fit and tartan collar and cuffs. She added a pair of knee-high boots and a pair of black leather gloves.

Her hair looked as beautiful and bouncy as ever, despite the wind and rain. She also carried her favourite handbag by DeMellier London. The £295 arm candy is known as the 'Mini Venice' and Camilla has it in three different colours.

The Duchess looked delightful in grey

Princess Anne's honorary degree of Doctor of Laws marks her outstanding contribution to public life and sport for more than four decades, with much of her work relating to education and charities based in Scotland.

We last saw Camilla on Christmas Day wearing a regal purple outfit

Professor Darbyshire received the honorary degree of Doctor of Science for the significant impact she has made in clinical science over the past 40 years. At the event, there were around 400 guests, including university alumni, staff, students, supporters and civic and industry leaders.

We last saw the royal on Christmas Day at St Mary's Magdalene church in Sandringham. The mother-of-two wore a vibrant purple velvet suit which she teamed with the matching hat and some of her favourite jewellery. Her blonde hair was teased into a voluminous style and her makeup was fresh, flawless and glowing. Also in attendance was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. After the service, the royals conducted a mini walkabout, greeting fans and wishing them a happy Christmas.

