The Duchess of Cornwall looks ravishing in red as she hosts a children's party at Clarence House Camilla is getting in the festive spirit…

The Duchess of Cornwall had a delightful day on Thursday as she invited a group of sick and terminally ill children to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House. The annual event sees the royal entertaining the kids and getting them to help with adding Christmas decorations to the tree and meet the reindeers in the garden. The excited youngsters, who are supported by Helen and Douglas House Children’s Hospice and the Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, took turns to join in on the fun after enjoying a festive feast in the dining room inside.

The Duchess of Cornwall greeting the children

Last year, Camilla said that the event signalled "the start of Christmas", adding: "I haven’t thought about it before today, but I come in and see the tree and the children and everything and it just gets me in a Christmas mood."

RELATED: The Duchess of Cornwall carries the Queen's favourite handbag brand in London

Prince Charles’s wife looked incredible, as always. She wore a red dress which looked great on the royal, and she added a pair of earrings.

This year marks the tenth time that families and hospice staff associated with the charity have been invited to decorate the tree, which is a very special event for all.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall is glam in an icy blue coat at the official Commissioning Ceremony

It has been a busy couple of days for the 72-year-old royal. On Wednesday evening she attended the Queen’s annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace with her husband. The event is held each Christmas with ambassadors, government officials and high commissioners attending. For the occasion, Camilla stood out in the eye-catching Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara, or Greville Tiara, which is worth a staggering £3million.