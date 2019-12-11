The Duchess of Cornwall carries the Queen's favourite handbag brand in London Prince Charles's wife looks so chic at Westminster Abbey

The Duchess of Cornwall looked radiant and super-stylish on Wednesday afternoon, at the service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Sir Donald Gosling, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Sir Donald - who died in September at the age of 90 - was a friend of the royal family through his association with the Royal Navy. Guests included her husband Prince Charles, the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, and entertainers Jimmy Tarbuck, singer Dame Shirley Bassey and Riverdance creator Michael Flatley. Camila rocked a classic black dress for the occasion, black knee-high boots, and a lovely, wide-brimmed navy blue hat. But did you spot her handbag? The royal carried the 'Tosca' black patent bag from Launer London which costs £1,030. Camilla also has the brand's 'Lulu-Bone White' bag. This cream design with gold hardware retails at a cool £950.

Camilla looked elegant in navy blue

Launer London is an upmarket company has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968 and even holds a royal warrant. Even though the brand is synonymous with the Queen (who is rarely seen without the brand's Traviata design,) the company has the most incredible selection of designs in a multitude of colours and sizes.

Tosca patent bag, £1,030, Launer London

At any royal event the Queen appears at, she is nearly always spotted carrying a Launer handbag. All the brand's bags have a distinctly structured shape – and according to reports, the monarch owns an incredible 200 of them.

The Countess of Wessex also wore navy blue at the same event

The Countess of Wessex also stepped out in navy blue at the same event, almost twinning with the Duchess.

Bracing the cold, 54-year-old Sophie wowed royal fans in a navy blue jumpsuit by one of her favourite designers Emilia Wickstead, which she first wore back in June at Royal Ascot. The mother-of-two added a fabulous circular hat in the same shade, high heel shoes and a coordinating cosy navy blue coat.

