The Duchess of Cornwall is glam in an icy blue coat at the official Commissioning Ceremony

On Tuesday morning, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall beat the rain and drizzle, and headed to the official Commissioning Ceremony of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales at Her Majesty’s Naval Base in Portsmouth. Despite the gloomy weather, Camilla, 72, looked as glam and glowing as ever, sporting a pretty, icy blue coat by Bruce Oldfield and a stunning hat.Total Frozen vibes, right? She added one of the Queen's favourite accessories - the Fulton umbrella - which comes complete with a transparent hood - and she carried a black clutch bag. Keeping out all the chills, she wore a pair of black leather gloves and black boots and tights.

The Duchess joined Prince Charles - rocking a pretty pastel blue coat

The mother-of-two doesn't just stick to a palette of royally-approved tones such greys, black and blues; she often steps out in pastel shades just like this outfit, in fact, we would say it's her go-to colourway.

High-end designer Fiona Clare is often her first port of call when it comes to occasion wear and it's easy to see why. The bespoke company encourages customers to head to the brand's studio for a consultation, so you can just imagine how perfect the fit is. HELLO! spoke to the designer earlier this year, and she gave us some expert advice on how to pull off Camilla's favourite colourway - pastels.

Camilla is a big fan of pastel clothes

"Personally I think colour - whatever age, should be chosen to suit one's shape, style and personality," Fiona explained. "Pastel colours are stunning as long as the tone is right, champagne, dusty pink and powder blue are wonderful colours, and with some embroidery or a beautiful trim, on a perfectly cut coat or dress, you will have a classic piece you will love forever."

Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown! I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."

