The Duchess of Cornwall dressed to impress in purple velvet on Christmas Day The royal headed to church in style…

On Christmas Day every year without fail, the royals head to church in Sandringham. And on Wednesday, the family were pictured taking the short walk to St Mary's Magdalene through the Queen's estate, looking in great spirits and of course, dressed in their best clothes. The Duchess of Cornwall looked as chic as can be in her special outfit, which consisted of a purple velvet suit which she teamed with the matching hat and some of her favourite jewellery. Her blonde hair was teased into a voluminous style and her makeup was fresh, flawless and glowing. Also in attendance was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. After the service, the royals conducted a mini walkabout, greeting fans and wishing them a happy Christmas.

We didn't see mother-of-two Camilla at the service in 2018; she had been suffering from a cold and was still recovering from the bug.

It's certainly been a busy December for the royal. Recently she invited sick and terminally ill children to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House. The annual event saw the royal entertaining the kids and getting them to help with adding Christmas decorations to the tree and meet the reindeers in the garden. The blonde royal decided to opt for the most festive colour of all - red! Her fit-and-flare dress looked great on the royal, and she added a pair of diamond earrings.

And of course, she memorably attended the Queen’s annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace. The event is held each Christmas with ambassadors, government officials and high commissioners attending.

Camilla earlier in December at the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps reception

For the occasion, Camilla stood out in the eye-catching Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara, or Greville Tiara, which is worth a staggering £3million. Wow!

