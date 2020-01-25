Princess Beatrice looks stunning in red skater dress for dinner at Chiltern Firehouse The daughter of Sarah Ferguson is set to marry this year

Princess Beatrice painted the town red on Friday night as she headed out for dinner at swanky celeb hotspot Chiltern Firehouse. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked stunning in a scarlet skater dress with ruched detailing at the top as she headed for dinner with a friend. Beatrice accessorised with a black velvet jacket, a pair of black tights and some classic black heels and matching mini handbag. In photos obtained by MailOnline, the 31-year-old let her outfit do all the talking as she kept her makeup fresh and minimal and wore her auburn hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The royal made another stylish entrance earlier this week when she attended a private event on Tuesday. Beatrice wore a black tweed Zara jacket and a simple black top, which she paired with high heels and a lovely pleated skirt. The jacket - which actually went down to £19.99 in the brand's January sale and has since sold out - had gathered cuffs and elaborate gold statement buttons.

The couple are believed to be getting married this year

Beatrice often delights royal fans with her classic style, and we have no doubt her wedding dress will be a showstopper. In September last year, Beatrice announced her engagement to Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, after 11 months of dating, but Buckingham Palace has not confirmed any further details about their wedding. The couple are expected to tie the knot later this year though. The bride's grandmother the Queen - and several other senior members of the royal family - are expected to attend. Her sister, Princess Eugenie is likely to have a special role at the wedding, too.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September

However, despite previous royal weddings receiving major television coverage, it seems there are no plans for a dedicated live show for Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials. There has been the expectation among royal fans that there would be extensive coverage for their big day, but an ITV spokesman said: "ITV will be reporting on the wedding within our ITV News programmes." He added there were no plans for the broadcaster to stage a special show featuring just the royal nuptials.

