Christmas Day is a wonderful occasion for the whole family to come together, including the royals. Princess Beatrice, who was accompanied by her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, embraced the cold winter weather as she joined Princess Eugenie, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex for their annual Church service in Sandringham.

Princess Beatrice wore a long brown coat on Christmas Day

On Wednesday, the royal was the epitome of elegance as she was pictured walking to nearby St Mary's Magdalene through the Queen's estate wearing a stunning brown coat by The Fold Finchley, which she paired with Saint Laurent Babies ankle boots and a belt from Zara. Wearing a green Juliette Botterill headband, her gorgeous auburn hair was styled in her usual loose curls and she went for a subtle, fresh-faced beauty look with long eyelashes and flawless skin. After the service, the royals spend Christmas Day much like the rest of us, eating a big festive lunch before gathering around the TV to watch the Queen's speech at 3 pm.

Brown Finchley coat, £595, thefoldlondon.com

Last year, Beatrice looked equally as beautiful in a dark blue buttoned coat by one of her go-to designers, Claire Mischevani, which featured a festive gold trim. She added black heeled suede boots, a pair of matching leather gloves and an oversized hat. Her sister Eugenie rocked a royal red outfit while the Duchess of Sussex, who is spending this Christmas with Prince Harry and baby Archie away from the UK this year, also opted for a navy colour.

Princess Beatrice wore blue for Christmas in 2018

This is the first Christmas Beatrice will be able to call Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi her fiancé after he popped the question in Italy in September with a bespoke diamond ring designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane. The pair recently threw a star-studded engagement party at Chiltern Firehouse in London, with Sarah Ferguson and Eugenie in attendance alongside the likes of Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt and Ayda Field, and even Robert De Niro. The wedding is expected to take place in Britain in 2020, and if the engagement party is anything to go by, it's set to be fabulous!

