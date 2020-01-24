Princess Beatrice spotted in funky Zara jacket and a must-have pleated skirt The daughter of Prince Andrew loves a high street buy…

On Tuesday, Princess Beatrice appeared at a private event and looked stylish, professional and very chic. In pictures that appeared on Twitter, the 31-year-old was pictured with two ladies from Sprint Business, wearing a lovely black tweed Zara jacket and a simple black top, which she paired with high heels and a lovely pleated skirt. The jacket - which actually went down to £19.99 in the brand'sJanuary sale and has since sold out - had gathered cuffs and elaborate gold statement buttons. We have found some great alternatives to the skirt, which the Princess has worn on numerous occasions, so keep scrolling! The redhead royal wore her trademark mane in a half-up, half-down style and sported a fresh face of simple makeup.

Sprint and afiniti partnership. Session today at Sprint HQ on driving awareness for diversity and inclusion led by Princess Beatrice of York. @LynnePincek @sprintbusiness pic.twitter.com/OQBQ92LGwJ — Kim Kerr (@KimGreenKerr) January 21, 2020

Beatrice at at event for Sprint Business

Beatrice was seen last weekend at the wedding of Dasha Zhukova and Stavros Niarchos. (space) The incredible ceremony took place in Switzerland and featured an impressive guest list including the likes of Beatrice, Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Charlotte Casiraghi.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that the glitzy event cost a whopping $6.5 million (£4.9 million) and took place a day earlier than expected.

We can't wait for Princess Eugenie's big sister to tie the knot with Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, later this year.

The couple announced their engagement in September after dating for 11 months - although Edoardo had spent four months planning the lavish proposal.

Beatrice and Edoardo got engaged in 2019

The bride's grandmother the Queen - and several other senior members of the royal family - are expected to attend. Eugenie is likely to have a special role at the wedding, too. We are still reeling from her engagement photoshoot, when the daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York wore a striking green frock by Zimmermann. With its rose print design and long voluminous sleeves with gathered cuffs, it definitely screamed romance.

