Inside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's lavish engagement party - new details

Details have emerged of the star-studded engagement party that Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed on Tuesday! The happy couple celebrated their upcoming marriage at celeb hotspot Chiltern Firehouse, alongside mother of the bride Sarah, Duchess of York, sister Princess Eugenie and countless other star pals. According to the Mail Online, the pair held an intimate dinner with 20 guests ahead of the party, before celebrating into the early hours with more friends.

Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated their engagement at Chiltern Firehouse

Other guests in attendance included Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, James Middleton and his fiancé Alizée Thevenet, Ellie Goulding and James Blunt. Strictly Come Dancing star Viscountess Emma Weymouth was also pictured leaving the venue. It's thought that a number of attendees stayed the night in the Marylebone hotel's luxurious suites, including Beatrice, Eugenie, Edoardo and Jack Brooksbank. The Princess' father Prince Andrew was not in attendance at the party.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's wedding day details set to be announced in January – report

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September, sharing some sweet photographs on social media. The statement read: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married.

Among the guests was Pippa Middleton, who was pictured in a sparkly dress

"We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." They are yet to set a date for the wedding in 2020, but Beatrice's mother Sarah recently confirmed the nuptials would take place in Britain.

MORE: Princess Beatrice has written the sweetest song for friend Ellie Goulding!

The groom, who reportedly partied with his bride-to-be until 4am on Wednesday, shared his own romantic message on social media after his proposal. "You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever," he captioned a collection on photos on Instagram.