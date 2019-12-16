On Friday evening. Princess Beatrice looked hot-to-trot as she was pictured on a night out in North London with her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 31-year-old dressed to impress in her latest look, which consisted of a simple black dress, black boots, and a fabulous white coat by one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite labels - Misha Nonoo. The 'Moon Top Coat' comes in at £799 and is a gorgeous winter piece. The snowy wool design had a special contrast collar in black which gives the number a seriously funky edge. Priced at £799, all sizes are available online now. The redhead royal accessorised to perfection, carrying Nano black leather bag by Saint Laurent, which you can pick up at Farfetch for £1315.

Beatrice and Edoardo looked stylish on a night out in London

It's not just Beatrice that enjoys wearing Misha Nonoo's designs! In September,Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week wearing a black tailored suit, which she paired with black strappy sandals and a red and black floral top. The 29-year-old, who was headed to the designer's pop-up store, had her hair tied back and wore barely there makeup. The royal looked in great spirits as she was pictured at the store amongst a whole host of A-list guests including supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Moon Top Coat, £799, Misha Nonoo

This year has been a remarkably busy one for the designer. In September, Misha teamed up with the Duchess of Sussex to create a crisp white shirt for a capsule collection of women’s workwear. Every item sold benefitted Smart Works, one of the royal's patronages, which helps support women who are trying to find employment.

Sac de Jour tote, £1315, Saint Laurent at Farfetch

Misha said of the collection: "When the Duchess of Sussex came to me and said 'this is what I’m doing, I’m royal patron now.' I’d already heard of Smart Works and was a big fan of the work they did."

"It aligned so closely with my values of empowering women and dressing women for their professional pursuits so there was no way I’d say no to it. I was really excited for the opportunity."

