The Countess of Wessex just gamed up her roll neck with the most heartfelt family accessory The royal's jewellery has a seriously personal touch…

On Thursday, the Countess of Wessex had a busy day of royal appointments, which started at the London Stock Exchange. In photographs that appeared on the Royal Family's Twitter page, Prince Edward's wife wore a simple skirt and a classic black roll neck jumper, which she accessorised with gold jewellery. Not just any old gold jewellery either, but a beautiful initial necklace that had an 'E' for her husband, an 'L' for her daughter - Lady Louise Windsor - and a 'J' for her son, James, Viscount Severn. The 55-year-old has actually worn the necklace before - but it also featured a shell charm, which she has since removed. How lovely!

Yesterday, The Countess of Wessex visited the next generation of young professionals and their mentors at a @dofe Women’s Network Forum event at the London Stock Exchange. pic.twitter.com/IgJc8yI1qh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 31, 2020

Sophie made her black roll-neck extra special with personal gold jewellery

Another royal that has added a personal touch to her outfit recently is the Duchess of Cambridge. Last week, on a visit to Cardiff, Kate kept her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, close to her heart wearing a beautiful gold disc necklace featuring their initials.

Sophie has worn the intial necklace before, also with a cute shell charm

Royal fans noticed the item was engraved with three small stars and the letters G, C, and L. The personalised Gold Midnight Moon design is from British company jewellery Daniela Draper and retails for £1,070.00.

Duchess Kate wore an intial necklace on the royal visit to Cardiff

The Duchess of Sussex also wore a necklace with a special meaning two weeks ago.

Meghan wore a necklace that featured Harry's starsign in Vancouver

Whilst Prince Harry was in London on a royal engagement, across the pond Meghan headed to a Vancouver Women's shelter, wearing a lovely gold necklace that had the words 'Virgo' embossed on the front - a subtle choice of jewellery that paid tribute to her husband - Harry was born on 15 September, making him a Virgo.

MORE: Royals' personalised jewellery – see who wore the Insta-trend before you!

Adorable! The necklace cost £110 from Suetables and she has worn it before - on a private engagement in November where she met military families in Windsor.

READ: The Countess of Wessex's white coat & pearl clutch bag are pure outfit goals