The Duchess of Cornwall goes handbag shopping - and makes a beeline for The Queen's fave design

The Duchess of Cornwall had an action packed day on Wednesday. She first headed to the Elmhurst Ballet School, of which she is Patron, and checked out the newest department - the Health and Wellbeing Centre - meeting with staff and pupils. The 72-year-old sported a lovely Christian Dior houndstooth blazer, and she amped the look up further by adding a turquoise scarf as well as a pretty matching broach. Later that day, the mother-of-two went to the Launer London factor, and watched some of the skilled workers making the iconic designer bags. She took a shine to a super cute mini bag (Lizzo would be proud) and joyfully held up the 'Judi' tote - her mother-in-law The Queen's chosen bag of choice - she's never seen without it.

Camilla was spotted with The Queen's favourite handbag

The upmarket company has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968 and even holds a royal warrant. Even though the brand is synonymous with the monarch, they have the most incredible selection of designs in a multitude of colours and sizes. As well as modernising with mini bags recently, you can now even buy a hands-free belt bag.

Judi leather tote, £1,475, Launer London

The Queen carried a Launer handbag in 2011 at an extremely special event – the wedding of her grandson Prince William, when he married the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen is rarely seen without her trademark tote

On the brand's website, it explains the aftermath: "Something of a phenomenon occurred. The website crashed with the demand of consumers wanting to find out more about this heritage brand that adorned HM The Queen."

Our fave handbag moment from HRH has to be in March 2018, when the monarch surprised in a beautiful bold pink ball gown to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the Aga Khan. Her floor-length frock was designed with golden floral motifs which totally matched her metallic gold pointed court shoes and of course, the updated version of her beloved Launer handbag. Metallic bags are always en Vogue, so she was bang on trend with that one...

