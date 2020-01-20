The Duchess of Cornwall is stylish in Swindon rocking heritage chic

On Monday afternoon, the Duchess of Cornwall headed to Swindon where she visited Prospect Hospice in celebration of their 40th anniversary year. Whilst at the establishment, she unveiled a new embroidery designed by Marlborough Embroiderers Guild, hand-sewn especially for the milestone. Dressing to impress, the Duchess looked stylish, smart, and very well put-together indeed, wearing a heritage printed blazer and a cream rufffle shirt. She also added a skirt and high heels. Her trademark blonde hair was coiffed into a voluminous style and she sported subtle makeup.

Camilla sported a smart tartan blazer and ruffle blouse

Prospect Hospice is a local charity that supports a community of more than 300,000 people in Swindon, Marlborough and North East Wiltshire. The hospice cares for and supports around 7,300 patients, carers and family members each year, offering a range of services developed to bring care, comfort and confidence at life’s most difficult time. Carers and family members are also helped with access to services designed to support them following the death of a loved one who received care provided by the hospice.

It's been a busy month so far for the royal. We last saw Camilla on Tuesday when she attended a special graduation ceremony to confer honorary degrees upon Princess Royal and Professor Janet Darbyshire. The Duchess also presented an award in recognition of outstanding service to the community at Elphinstone Hall, King's College, in Aberdeen.

Last week, Camilla sported a stylish grey coat

We loved her outfit she wore for the occasion - a lovely, smart grey coat, which had a great, tailored fit and tartan collar and cuffs. She added a pair of knee-high boots and a pair of black leather gloves. Her hair looked as beautiful and bouncy as ever, despite the wind and rain. She also carried her favourite handbag by DeMellier London. The £295 arm candy is known as the 'Mini Venice' and Camilla has it in three different colours.

