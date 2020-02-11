The Spanish royal household has released new official portraits of King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia as well as their two children Leonor and Sofia. The gorgeous photos not only provide a glimpse inside the regal interior of Zarzuela's Palace in Madrid, but they also show off some stunning outfits from the stylish family - and we are particularly blown away by Letizia's pink gown!

Smiling at the camera alongside her husband - who wore his Captain-General Spanish military uniform - the 47-year-old wore a bespoke fuschia coloured dress by Carolina Herrera. The gown was decorated with delicate white embroidery on the bodice that trailed down the skirt, and she added the blue and white sash of the Dame Grand Cross of the Order of Charles III. It was certainly a dress fit for a royal, and the bright colour helped Letizia stand out amongst the red and blue plush carpet and gold mirrors of the palace.

There's arguably no better accessory for a royal lady than a tiara, and that's exactly what the mother-of-two added to her dreamy outfit. With her dark hair pulled back in an elegant up-do, she showed off her grand Fleur-de-Lys tiara. Known as “The Good One”, the glittering headpiece was originally worn by the royal at the Argentine State Banquet in February 2019. Not forgetting the other delicate jewels in the photo, Letizia also donned the joyas de pasar diamond earrings and bracelet, as well as the fleur de lys diamond brooch on her sash.

READ: Princess Beatrice jazzes up her little black dress with a fancy £3.99 Zara headband

Eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed the entire ensemble was a repeat of the outfit she wore back in October to attend a State Banquet hosted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito. After all, the royal has never been afraid to recycle her day-to-day wardrobe, so why shouldn't this apply to her regal gowns too?

It comes as no surprise the style was from her go-to fashion designer Carolina Herrera, whom she has turned to on multiple occasions in the past for her pretty wardrobe, including the black poppy-print midi skirt she wore in January 2020 and November 2019. Plus, the red midi dress she wore in the family portrait, complete with a simple silhouette and keyhole cutout, was also from the label. If that's not enough proof the royal loves Carolina Herrera, she even has the blue version of the piped sheath dress which she donned for more photos with King Felipe.

MORE: Valentine's Day gift ideas inspired by our favourite royal couples