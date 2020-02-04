Kate Middleton's in the mood for Valentine's Day in red Zara dress & heart print scarf Prince William's wife looks so stunning right now...

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to Wales to Mumbles and Port Talbot where they visited organisations and businesses at the heart of the local communities. Looking as stunning as ever, Kate, 38, was in great spirits in her new outfit, which consisted of a lovely red dress from Zara, which she cosied up in a navy blue coat from Hobbs. We loved her red clutch bag by Mulberry and red and pink scarf, too which was by Beulah London. The royal wore her stunning brunette mane of hair in a half-up, half-down style and her makeup was fresh and on point. Full marks!

Kate looked stunning in her navy outfit with red touches

The royal couple's first port of call was the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Mumbles Lifeboat station, which is one of Wales’ busiest lifeboat stations.

WATCH: Kate and Will's blustery arrival in Wales

The pair boarded a lifeboat and spoke to crewmembers about day-to-day life as part of a team which provides 24-hour rescue services to those facing difficulties at sea. Kate and William also met with volunteers before watching the Mumbles Lifeboat launch as part of a training exercise.

Heart print scarf, £120, Beulah London

We are still reeling over Kate's jaw-dropping frock she sported at the BAFTAs on Sunday evening. She recycled her white Alexander McQueen dress that she first wore during a 2012 visit to Malaysia. It featured delicate gold beading and the white shade looked wonderful against her skin tone.

Navy maxi coat, £259, Hobbs

The mother-of-three also added a beautiful necklace and drop earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels - known as the Alhambra clover. This design is so similar to a set the Duchess of Cornwall has - great minds think alike, right?

Kate looked stunning at the BAFTA's in her Alexander McQueen dress

At the bash, Kate's beauty look was predictably flawless, too - she wore her famous brunette hair in a knotted updo with plenty of volume.

The reason Kate wore a dress she has stepped out in before is because attendees of the awards were asked to avoid wearing new dresses, or opt for a sustainable option. Like his wife, the Duke of Cambridge also chose to re-wear one of his favourite tuxedos on the red carpet.

