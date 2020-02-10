Princess Beatrice jazzes up her little black dress with a fancy £3.99 Zara headband

Princess Beatrice was pictured at a royal engagement on Saturday, where she accompanied her father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah, Duchess of York to a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to the UK - Liu Xiaoming. Liu shared a photograph of him and the family and wrote: "My wife and I invited Duke of York and his family to our residence and celebrated Chinese New Year. Their enthusiasm for China and contribution to China-UK relations is highly appreciated." Beatrice, 31, looked elegant in a black shirt dress, which she teamed with black tights, minimal jewellery and a gorgeous diamante and pearl encrusted headband, which came from high street store Zara, and went down to just £3.99 in the brand's sale.

My wife and I invited Duke of York and his family to our residence and celebrated Chinese New Year. Their enthusiasm for China and contribution to China-UK relation is highly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/RXw6Zumsnp — Liu Xiaoming (@AmbLiuXiaoMing) February 8, 2020

Sadly, this particular design has sold out online but you may have luck in store. However, all Zara's embellished headbands are on offer right now, so get scrolling if you want that royal look.

Get the look! Headband, £3.99, Zara

It's not just the royal redhead that enjoys headbands but the Duchess of Cambridge, too. In fact, back in November, Kate looked as beautiful as always at the Festival of Remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall, wearing an elegant dark blue midi dress.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - 5 Facts

She wore her trademark glossy brown hair in loose waves, pulled back with a £17.99 padded rhinestone headband from Zara. Great minds, ladies!

MORE: Princess Beatrice looks stunning in red skater dress for dinner at Chiltern Firehouse

Princess Eugenie's big sister frequently heads to the high street store for her clothes. Back in December, whist the royal was in Portugal, she took part in the WebSummit, representing the UK and sported a sleek, navy blue pleated dress, which she topped with a smart tweed jacket from the Spanish brand. It had white gathered cuffs and elaborate gold statement buttons and was priced at £79.99.

READ: Princess Beatrice's wedding date and venue announced by Buckingham Palace

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.