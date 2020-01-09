Queen Letizia just stepped out in leather trousers and the most perfect blazer We need this entire outfit in our wardrobes!

Queen Letizia always manages to nail smart chic, and the Spanish royal just wore the most stunning houndstooth blazer. The 47-year-old was pictured attended a meeting in Madrid wearing the chic cover-up, which she paired with skinny leather trousers and black pointed court shoes.

The gorgeous longline blazer from Uterque is one the royal has worn before, and it cost an affordable £200. Unfortunately, the exact style is no longer available, but the brand has a similar style we’re snapping up - plus, the high street has some great lookalikes.

Check blazer with gem buttons, £190, Uterque

Double breasted houndstooth blazer, £235, Jason Wu @ Net-a-Porter

As for her classic trousers and shoes, the perfect combo will be forever in style, and as a result you can shop similar styles on the high street right now.

Metallic mid-rise skinny jeans, £125, Reiss

Classic patent court shoes, £43, Charles & Keith

The mother-of-two was at a meeting for FEDER, the Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases, the day after paying her respects to King Felipe VI’s aunt, Infanta Pilar of Spain - the older sister of King Juan Carlos I - who died Wednesday.

Queen Letizia is a huge fan of tailored fashion, and recently wore a classic black outfit with an 80s-style teist. She wore belted high-waisted trousers, a style that now floods high street stores, but the stand-out item of her outfit has got to be her black jumper which had contrasting white seams and pretty white embroidery around the shoulders.

The knit was also from Uterque, but has since sold out. However, we’ll definitely be scanning the store to get her style in future!

