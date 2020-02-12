The Countess of Wessex wears a stylish little black dress - with the most unique necklace ever Prince Edward's wife dazzled in her latest look…

On Tuesday evening, the Countess of Wessex held a reception at Buckingham Palace in aid of the top 100 Women in Finance. We loved what Sophie wore to the bash -a stunning black dress which she teamed with high heels and some snazzy gold jewellery, including a pair of hoops and a pretty charm necklace. If you look closely, you will see the necklace featured a cute little charm in the shape of a handbag. How adorable? With her long blonde hair blow-dried straight and minimal makeup which made her skin glow, the mother-of-two looked amazing.

.@100WomenFinance believe in investing in the next generation of women through:



🔷 Presenting greater visibility of female role models and



🔷 Creating educational opportunities and access points for young women to join the industry



More here: https://t.co/GdWW1ohC6w pic.twitter.com/L1VwATW9mA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 11, 2020

The blonde royal loves her jewellery. Last week, she looked fabulous at the London Stock Exchange, rocking a simple skirt and a classic black roll neck jumper, which she accessorised with gold jewellery.

Last week, Sophie wore a necklace featuring the intials of her son, daughter and husband

Not just any old gold jewellery either, but a beautiful initial necklace that had an 'E' for her husband, an 'L' for her daughter - Lady Louise Windsor - and a 'J' for her son, James, Viscount Severn. The 55-year-old has actually worn the necklace before - but it also featured a shell charm, which she has since removed. How lovely!

The royal is often seen sporting her Monica Vinader earings

Sophie sometimes wears affordable gems from the high street. For instance, she often wears a pair of earrings which cost £115 from Monica Vinader. Known as the 'Siren Stud' earrings, they feature an organically shaped, rose cut, hand set amazonite gemstone and you can also buy them with a blue lace agate stone and a pretty rose quartz stone.

READ: Valentine's Day gift ideas inspired by our favourite royal couples

The subtle jewellery is a classic style and would go with any ensemble. It's not just Sophie either - Princess Beatrice also loves the brand; she was snapped last year leaving private members club Annabel's, wearing a rose gold friendship bracelet from the company.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex's white coat & pearl clutch bag are pure outfit goals