﻿
sophie-wessex-hat

The Countess of Wessex wears a stylish little black dress - with the most unique necklace ever

Prince Edward's wife dazzled in her latest look…

Laura Sutcliffe

On Tuesday evening, the Countess of Wessex held a reception at Buckingham Palace in aid of the top 100 Women in Finance. We loved what Sophie wore to the bash -a stunning black dress which she teamed with high heels and some snazzy gold jewellery, including a pair of hoops and a pretty charm necklace. If you look closely, you will see the necklace featured a cute little charm in the shape of a handbag. How adorable? With her long blonde hair blow-dried straight and minimal makeup which made her skin glow, the mother-of-two looked amazing.

The blonde royal loves her jewellery. Last week, she looked fabulous at the London Stock Exchange, rocking a simple skirt and a classic black roll neck jumper, which she accessorised with gold jewellery.

sophie-wessex-necklace

Last week, Sophie wore a necklace featuring the intials of her son, daughter and husband

Not just any old gold jewellery either, but a beautiful initial necklace that had an 'E' for her husband, an 'L' for her daughter - Lady Louise Windsor - and a 'J' for her son, James, Viscount Severn. The 55-year-old has actually worn the necklace before - but it also featured a shell charm, which she has since removed. How lovely!

sophie-wessex-earrings-monica-vinader

The royal is often seen sporting her Monica Vinader earings

Sophie sometimes wears affordable gems from the high street. For instance, she often wears a pair of earrings which cost £115 from Monica Vinader. Known as the 'Siren Stud' earrings, they feature an organically shaped, rose cut, hand set amazonite gemstone and you can also buy them with a blue lace agate stone and a pretty rose quartz stone.

READ: Valentine's Day gift ideas inspired by our favourite royal couples

The subtle jewellery is a classic style and would go with any ensemble. It's not just Sophie either - Princess Beatrice also loves the brand; she was snapped last year leaving private members club Annabel's, wearing a rose gold friendship bracelet from the company.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex's white coat & pearl clutch bag are pure outfit goals

More on:

More about sophie wessex

More news