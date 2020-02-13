Duchess of Cornwall wraps up warm in a velvet coat from her wedding dress designer

The Duchess of Cornwall joined her husband Prince Charles on a visit to The Tower of London on Thursday, and didn't she look chic? Not letting the cold winter weather get in the way of her elegant style, Camilla kept the cold at bay in a tweed and velvet coat dress as she attended the royal engagement in London.

Camilla's dress featured rich burgundy panels lining the front, a velvet collar and a pleated hem. The coatdress was from one of her favourite designers, Anna Valentine, and she finished off the look by layering it over a cream silk shirt, black heeled boots and matching black leather gloves. Meanwhile, Prince Charles complimented his wife's outfit in a navy blue suit.

Sticking to her tried and tested beauty look, the 72-year-old royal wore her trademark blonde locks in a bouncy curled style and kept her makeup natural, with a sweep of blusher along her cheeks and pink lipstick. So stylish!

This is not the first time Camilla has rocked items from Anna Valentine, with the royal turning to the London-based couturiers for not only pretty dresses on royal engagements but also some memorable family events. One of her standout outfits from the designer includes the simple cream dress she wore to Archie Harrison's Christening in July 2019, which she paired with a matching hat and her favourite pearl choker. And who can forget her stunning wedding dress? For her special day back in 2005, the Duchess opted out of wearing traditional white and instead chose a grey silk gown by Anna Valentine which she has since re-worn. Considering it is Valentine's Day tomorrow, perhaps the coat dress was a subtle nod to the romantic day she shared with her husband all those years ago.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall's spectacular diamond engagement ring

The couple visited the iconic London landmark to mark 535 years since the creation of Yeoman Warders and join a reception with VisitBritain/ VisitEngland to celebrate 50 years of the British Tourist Authority. During their trip, the Duke and Duchess got a photograph in front of the White Tower and visited the cell where Thomas More was imprisoned inside The Queen’s House. They also visited the Council Chamber where Guy Fawkes gave his written confession before being escorted by six Yeoman Warders to a reception in the New Armouries Banqueting Suite.

MORE: Kate Middleton's John Lewis roll neck comes in three different colours